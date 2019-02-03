SUPER BOWL 53

Poll: Most Americans want the LA Rams to win Super Bowl LIII

EMBED </>More Videos

Call it Brady fatigue, but most Americans don't want to see him win a sixth ring.

The Super Bowl matchup is set as the Los Angeles Rams will go head-to-head against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

At 41, Tom Brady will become the oldest quarterback to ever start in the Super Bowl.

Call it Brady fatigue, but most Americans don't want to see him win a sixth ring.

According to The Score, most Americans wan the Rams to win.

There are a few exceptions. Predictably, most of New England supports the Patriots. After the controversial call in the NFC championship, it looks like Louisiana won't support the Rams either.

EMBED More News Videos

How do you deal with disappointment? Saints head coach Sean Payton has a very relatable grieving process.



There are a few surprising states that support the Super Bowl veterans like Alaska and Michigan.

MORE: Calabasas couple throwing outrageous Super Bowl bash
EMBED More News Videos

Dave and Dale Spiller are preparing to throw an outrageous Super Bowl party in Calabasas.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslos angeles ramsNew England PatriotsnflSuper Bowlsportsu.s. & worldSuper Bowl 53Los AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL 53
Rams fans pack flight to Atlanta, turn cabin into cheering squad
Lucky carb-loaded foods you should eat to help Rams win Super Bowl
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime opportunity to support Kaepernick
McCourty brothers to be first twins to play as Super Bowl teammates
More Super Bowl 53
SPORTS
Rams fans pack flight to Atlanta, turn cabin into cheering squad
Lucky carb-loaded foods you should eat to help Rams win Super Bowl
LeBron James sore after return Thursday, out against Warriors
Steve Kerr endorses Lakers fans' chants: 'They should want Klay'
More Sports
Top Stories
Super Bowl Sunday to see less heavy rain across SoCal
Rams fans pack flight to Atlanta, turn cabin into cheering squad
VIDEO: Rain-swollen Los Angeles River roars in Glendale
Lucky carb-loaded foods you should eat to help Rams win Super Bowl
VIDEO: Rain triggers flooding, freeway closure in Sun Valley
McCourty brothers to be first twins to play as Super Bowl teammates
Baby found safe after being left in SUV stolen in Marina del Rey
Ex-LAUSD Superintendent Michelle King dies at 57
Show More
VIDEO: Torrential rain turns Malibu street into raging river
Court papers: Witness claims El Chapo had sex with minors
Ventura search-and-rescue team member killed in 5 Fwy crash
Evacuation orders lifted for Trabuco Creek residents in OC
Evacuation orders downgraded in Holy Fire burn areas
More News