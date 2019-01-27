SPORTS

Super Bowl-bound Rams host send-off rally at Inglewood stadium site

Throngs of Rams fans are expected to attend a send-off rally at the team's under-construction stadium in Inglewood.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Thousands of Rams fans attended a send-off rally Sunday morning at the team's under-construction stadium site in Inglewood, one week before the Rams take on the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

Head coach Sean McVay and the Rams players, clad in blue warm-up gear, were cheered as they took the stage at L.A. Stadium & Entertainment District at Hollywood Park.

They were preceded by Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts and actor Danny Trejo, who reminisced about sneaking into L.A. Rams games as a boy in the 1950s.

The new Inglewood venue is scheduled to serve as the Rams' and Chargers' home field in 2020.

Sunday's free-admission rally included giveaways, food trucks, merchandise sales and other fan activities.

After the Rams departed the event in the team's bus caravan, they boarded a flight to Atlanta for the final days of Super Bowl preparation.
