Thousands of Rams fans attended a send-off rally Sunday morning at the team's under-construction stadium site in Inglewood, one week before the Rams take on the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.Head coach Sean McVay and the Rams players, clad in blue warm-up gear, were cheered as they took the stage at L.A. Stadium & Entertainment District at Hollywood Park.They were preceded by Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts and actor Danny Trejo, who reminisced about sneaking into L.A. Rams games as a boy in the 1950s.The new Inglewood venue is scheduled to serve as the Rams' and Chargers' home field in 2020.Sunday's free-admission rally included giveaways, food trucks, merchandise sales and other fan activities.After the Rams departed the event in the team's bus caravan, they boarded a flight to Atlanta for the final days of Super Bowl preparation.