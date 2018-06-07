SPORTS

Soccer legends drum up support for Mexico in Los Angeles ahead of World Cup

EMBED </>More Videos

Three soccer stars were in Los Angeles trying to drum up interest for the Mexican national soccer team's World Cup games. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
They may have been the fiercest competitors on the field, but on Wednesday, retired soccer legends, Alexi Lalas, Dwayne De Rosario and Luis Hernandez, also known as "El Matador," came together to rally support for team Mexico in the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

Lalas admitted it hurt that the U.S. didn't make the cut.

"I want to be very clear. If the United States was in the World Cup this summer, there's not a chance in hell I would be supporting Mexico, but they're not there this summer," Lalas, a former U.S. national team player, said.

But team Mexico, "El Tri," will be there, representing North America, and these retired players say they deserve the support of soccer fans throughout the continent.

"When you look across the world and you see all the continents, whether it's Africa or South America, Europe, you see the teams that don't qualify, they all rally around to support their fellow countrymen or neighbors," De Rosario, a former Major League Soccer player, said.

"This is an exciting team. This is a team I want to support," Lalas added. "This is a team that I want to do well for this summer. And then we're back to normal because the United States will be there in the future. Canada will be there in the future, but this summer its all about "El Tri.""

And it's also all about giving fans their soccer fix.

"We have a soccer culture. It's not underground. It's not niche. It's above ground. It's vibrant. It's discerning. It's educated, and it loves this game," Lalas said. "It loves this game whether we're playing it here in Major League Soccer, whether we're playing it internationally, or whether its a World Cup and even a World Cup without the United States."

Meanwhile for soccer fans in Los Angeles, a new 10-year contract in the works between the Rose Bowl, AEG and the LA Galaxy will mean more opportunities to watch live soccer matches close to home.

Mexico's first match in the World Cup is June 17 against Germany.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsmexicosoccerWorld Cupfifa world cupLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Serena Williams' 'Wakanda-inspired' catsuit banned by French tennis officials
Kobe Bryant says his die-hard fans will 'fall in line' for LeBron James
Waiter charges Astros' Justin Verlander $1 million for 'Dodger Killer'
LAFC's Laurent Ciman not 'fully focused' for derby draw with LA Galaxy - Bob Bradley
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: LA Galaxy should have thrashed LAFC
More Sports
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News