SPORTS
espn

Sources: LeBron James, Lakers to face Warriors on Christmas Day

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will face the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day, league sources confirm.

James and the Lakers' game against Golden State will be one of several nationally televised NBA games on the holiday.
Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers will face Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics, sources confirm.

The Utah Jazz will host the Portland Trail Blazers in another game, ESPN's Chris Haynes reports.

The New York Knicks will host the Milwaukee Bucks, sources confirm.

James' first Christmas Day game as a Laker will be the holiday's marquee matchup. James, who signed a four-year, $153 million contract with the Lakers in July, faced the Warriors in each of the past four NBA Finals as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Sixers and Celtics -- two teams that boast some of the top young talent in the NBA -- will face off in a rematch of the Eastern Conference semifinals, which the Celtics won in five games.

The Bucks will play on the holiday for the first time since 1977. It is unclear whether Knicks All-Star Kristaps Porzingis will be available for the Christmas Day game. He is currently rehabbing a torn ACL. Porzingis suffered the ACL tear in an early February game against the Bucks.

The Lakers-Warriors, Celtics-Sixers and Knicks-Bucks Christmas Day games were first reported by The New York Times.

Information from ESPN's Ian Begley was used in this report.
Related Topics:
sportsespngolden state warriorsboston celticsnbachristmaslos angeles lakersnew york knicksmilwaukee buckschristmas dayphiladelphia 76erschristmas day schedulex masxmaslebron james
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Dodgers' Corey Seager recovering from left hip surgery
Angels' Shohei Ohtani set for Saturday bullpen session
Derek Carr thankful Raiders 'believe' in him and hired Jon Gruden
LeBron James adds Showtime documentary to TV portfolio
More Sports
Top Stories
Nearly 4,000-acre fire near Trabuco Canyon is 5 percent contained
USC president officially steps down amid ongoing scandals
CSUN student athlete charged with rape, sexual assault, battery
Asian Americans celebrate diversity at premiere of 'Crazy Rich Asians'
911 call from witness following Santa Ana plane crash released
Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Colton
5 pet-friendly cooling centers open across LA County
Sacramento neighborhood fleas drive out postal workers
Show More
LAPD: Suspect dead, FBI agent hospitalized after police shooting
Firefighters respond to burning building in Santa Ana
SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket
Woman's body found in Highland parking lot
Santa Ana police: HS coach arrested for having sex with students
More News