SPORTS
Sparks' Candace Parker nets 5,000th point with first-half FT
ESPN
Sunday, August 05, 2018 06:09PM
Candace Parker of the Los Angeles Sparks scored her 5,000th career point Sunday when she hit a free throw in the first half against Phoenix.
Parker, 32, became the 20th player to reach 5,000 in her WNBA career.
Parker is in her 11th season, all with the Sparks, and has averaged 17.5 points.
Parker reaches 5,000-point milestone
Candace Parker becomes the 20th WNBA player to reach 5,000 points. Check out some of her career highlights.
sports
espn
wnba
los angeles sparks
espnw
candace parker
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
