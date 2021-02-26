Sports

Tiger Woods does not remember crash, sheriff says

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tiger Woods has no recollection of the SUV crash that left him hospitalized with serious injuries to his legs, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

The accident happened early Wednesday morning in Rolling Hills Estates, when the golf icon's car hit the center median on a downhill stretch of Hawthorne Boulevard, crossed the opposite lanes of traffic, struck a tree and rolled over along the side of the road.

"At the hospital he was asked about that by the investigators and he had no recollection of the crash itself," Villanueva said in a CNN interview.

Woods was initially brought to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center for emergency surgery.

The accident left him with significant injuries including multiple fractures. Screws and pins were used to stabilize his foot and ankle.

On Thursday, Harbor-UCLA confirmed that Woods was moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center "for continuing orthopedic care and recovery." No further information was released about his condition.

RELATED: Road where Woods crashed known for accidents, high speeds
EMBED More News Videos

The steep stretch of road where Tiger Woods' accident happened is known for being a hotspot for wrecks, residents and authorities say.



The sheriff also says the crash appears to be entirely accidental, and that there appears to be no cause for any criminal charges.

The 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV was equipped with a data recorder, also known as a "black box," and investigators hope it can provide crucial information about the crash.

Such recorders store at least 15 different types of data, including speed before impact, and whether brake and gas pedals were pressed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsrolling hills estateslos angeles countycar crashrollover crashhyundaigolftiger woods
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LASD motorcycle deputy killed in Lakewood crash
Lady Gaga's dog walker shot, French bulldogs stolen in Hollywood
Ruth E. Carter becomes 2nd costume designer to earn Hollywood star
LA man says EDD put him on hold for 9 hours
Man facing eviction allegedly stabs landlord's stepson in Norwalk
US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia
OC congresswomen author measure to condemn anti-Asian hate crimes
Show More
Map shows where recall Newsom signatures are coming from
Driver of stolen car apprehended after chase reaches speeds of 100 mph
UPS driver gets outpouring of love from Pasadena community
Olympics gymnastics coach dies by suicide after trafficking charges
Biden lifts Trump-era ban blocking legal immigration to US
More TOP STORIES News