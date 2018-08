Los Angeles Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda will be honored Monday with a Celebration of Life award at the 2nd annual Fred Claire Celebrity Golf Classic.The ceremony is set for 6 p.m. at Oakmont Country Club in Glendale.Retired Dodgers sportscaster Vin Scully is expected to be present.The golf classic benefits City of Hope, an independent research and treatment cancer center.Lasorda spent 68 seasons with the Dodgers as a player and manager.