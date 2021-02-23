TrackMan helping professional golfers improve their game

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The days of simply grip it and rip it are deep in the rear view mirror in golf.Thanks to technology like TrackMan, professional golfers are knowing more about their game and how to improve it."They typically have an iPad out there with very specific numbers to keep up," said Dan Smith, Broadcast Director with TrackMan. "We provide 26 different things, they might look at two or three."You'll find a TrackMan on every tee box for every round at Riviera Country Club, where the Genesis Invitational is played. TrackMan gives precise analytics to ball speed, launch angle, carry, spin rate, club angle and roughly 20 other ingredients to the golf swing."I use it for distance control. I use to have to lay out towels at all these yardages, I guess it's really conserved my time," said Valencia native and pro-golfer Max Homa.The company has been around for nearly two decades, but the technology boom in that time has helped reshape the game of golf."It's made it easier for me to track the golf ball obviously," said 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson. "I know how far every shot is going, so it's definitely made it easier to figure how far you hit your clubs.""I bring it every week," said Homa. "I use it every day when I'm home. It's been really good for my wedge play."