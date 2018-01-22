SPORTS

VIDEO: Excited Eagles fan chases subway, runs into pole

By ABC7.com staff
PHILADELPHIA (KABC) --
Philadelphia Eagles fans had a lot to celebrate on Sunday, but so many people are talking about one in particular.

The man was apparently running to try and catch the subway after the game -- when he ran right into a pole.

It was chaotic in Philadelphia overnight, but there were no major incidents reported as of Monday morning.



Earlier in the day, city workers greased light poles with Crisco to prevent fans from climbing on them.That didn't really work, though. Video showed at least a few used their climbing skills to make it up.

Thousands of fans took to the streets following the Eagles' 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles advanced to their first Super Bowl since 2005, against the AFC champion New England Patriots.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
