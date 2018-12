A wild scene was caught on camera at a Pop Warner league football game when an irate coach sprinted across the field to start yelling at the other team.The Temecula Valley Pop Warner team was up 24-2 when the opposing coach ran to the opposing sideline.While it appears a punch was thrown, the situation was quickly diffused.However officials did end the game at that point.We have reached out to Pop Warner for comment, but have not gotten a response.