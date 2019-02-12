FEEL GOOD

Watch one-handed NFL player Shaquem Griffin's adorable meeting with toddler missing arm

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the heartwarming moment Shaquem Griffin met a little boy who is missing part of his arm - just like him.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --
Seattle Seahawks' Shaquem Griffin shared a special moment last weekend with a little boy who is missing part of his arm - just like him.

Griffin greeted 16-month-old Joseph Tidd as he was meeting fans at the Brooks Rehabilitation Center in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday. Griffin picked up the toddler, who showed up to the event wearing a Seahawks T-shirt, and posed for a photo.


Griffin shared a photo on Instagram posing with another young fan with a similar disability, writing: "This is why I love what I do. Extremely blessed #AgainstAllOdds."

Last year, Griffin became the first one-handed player to be drafted into the NFL.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsfeel gooddisabilitytoddlerSeattle Seahawksu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FEEL GOOD
How to say 'I love you' around the world
Entire neighborhood learns how to sign with deaf baby
VIDEO: Students give specialized glasses to color-blind teacher
10-year-old boy becomes youngest in NJ to bowl perfect game
More feel good
SPORTS
Angels' Shonei Ohtani has no regrets hitting through year, delaying surgery
Be like Mike: LeBron James wants to own an NBA team
LeBron James hopes Lakers use All-Star break to 'decompress'
MLS closing in on NFL, NBA, MLB in U.S. - Landon Donovan
Brad Ausmus hopes to have Shohei Ohtani's bat back in Angels' lineup 'sometime in May'
More Sports
Top Stories
Storm to unleash over 5 inches of rain for parts of SoCal
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Massive fire erupts in Huntington Park building
Aranda Briones missing case: 2 arrested on suspicion of murder
Geysers triggered by crash shut down PCH in Santa Monica
Long Beach water main break causes major flooding
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
LA City Council votes unanimously to require contractors to disclose NRA ties
Show More
Target toddler unicorn boots recalled due to possible choking hazard
Cerritos College offers 2 years of free tuition
7M Americans were more than 90 days late on car payments in 2018: report
Police chase: Woman taken into custody in Atwater Village
Documentary filmmaker talks visiting El Chapo's home, guilty verdict
More News