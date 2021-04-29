los angeles rams

Whose house? Rams set up shop at beachfront Malibu home for NFL draft

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Whose house? Rams set up shop at Malibu home for NFL draft

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- The NFL draft set to kick off on Thursday, the Rams organization has temporarily moved into a stunning beachfront home in Malibu, where team officials will participate in the proceedings remotely.

The estate, which is currently on the market for $17 million, spans nearly 9,000 square feet and will serve as the Rams' headquarters for three days during the draft.

In an interview with ABC7, the team's COO, Kevin Demoff, said the idea for a draft house was inspired by last year's virtual draft.

"There was just a serenity that came with being at home, and being around your family and friends," Demoff said. "Once we knew the technology worked, to move it away from the draft room, why couldn't we go search for a better place?"

For more on the Rams' Malibu draft house, watch the video above.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmalibulos angeles countynfl draftlos angeles ramsluxury homesnflfootball
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
Red carpet treatment for Inglewood students first day back to school
Who are SoCal's top NFL draft prospects?
Rams fans get a first look at SoFi Stadium
Jared Goff unveils new Inglewood library
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousand Oaks fire burning near homes prompts evacuations
Lady Gaga dognapping suspects arrested, LAPD says
MAP: How many people are vaccinated in your zip code?
Where is my Golden State stimulus check?
Orange County seeing heated debate over vaccination
Surveillance video shows violent Inglewood crash that left 2 dead
5 dead, including 2 deputies, following NC standoff
Show More
Mother bear enjoys pool alongside 4 cubs in Arcadia backyard
Watch the trailer for Our America: Asian Voices
Garage fire was intentionally set, family says after reviewing surveillance video
114-year-old Nebraska woman becomes oldest living American
'Wheel of Fortune' gives away first-ever house to Mission Viejo teacher
More TOP STORIES News