Whose house? Rams set up shop at beachfront Malibu home for NFL draft

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- The NFL draft set to kick off on Thursday, the Rams organization has temporarily moved into a stunning beachfront home in Malibu, where team officials will participate in the proceedings remotely.The estate, which is currently on the market for $17 million, spans nearly 9,000 square feet and will serve as the Rams' headquarters for three days during the draft.In an interview with ABC7, the team's COO, Kevin Demoff, said the idea for a draft house was inspired by last year's virtual draft."There was just a serenity that came with being at home, and being around your family and friends," Demoff said. "Once we knew the technology worked, to move it away from the draft room, why couldn't we go search for a better place?"