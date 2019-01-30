CIRCLE OF HEALTH

Young boy with fighting spirit, big heart is Los Angeles Rams good luck charm

EMBED </>More Videos

A 4-year-old Los Angeles Rams fan with special needs may be a good luck charm for the team after he wished his favorite team good luck when he received a special message from quarterback Jared Goff. (KABC)

By
COVINA, Calif. (KABC) --
Even before Los Angeles Rams fan Hudson Leadley was born, he faced insurmountable odds.

"They told us when I was eight months pregnant that his brain was filled with fluid," his mother Melissa said.

Doctors even told Melissa she might want to end her pregnancy.

"They really didn't think he'd make it to birth," she said.

In utero, an amniotic band wrapped around Hudson's head. It destroyed his left eye and caused fluid to build up.

"When he was in the NICU, they told me 'We can't tell you if he'll be able to walk, talk, breathe or do anything on his own,'" Melissa said.

But Hudson proved them wrong.

"He recently did 45 steps, which is the longest he ever walked. And he's doing it!" Melissa said.

On his Instagram page Hudson's Hope, his mom documents the victory, the struggles and the hope the Leadley family has for Hudson, as well as all kids with special needs, to live a full life.

"I need to use this story to inspire other moms," Melissa said. "And let them know that they're not alone."

Two days before the Rams-Saints match-up, a post on Hudson's page about a difficult prosthetic eye-fitting caught the attention of quarterback Jared Goff. He sent Hudson a personal message and get well wishes. But there was something else.

"Let's just say he was good luck for the Rams-Saints game," Melissa said.

And whatever it was it worked because the Rams won the NFC Championship.

"After that game we got a message again from Jared saying, "Thank you Hudson!" Melissa said.

Like his football hero, Hudson fights for every inch. Horse therapy is something therapists say will help Hudson with his motor skills, but his insurance won't cover it so the family has set up a GoFundMe page.

"I want him to walk while the brain is still developing," Melissa said.

His mom hopes for a day when all children with disabilities feel love, support and are treated equally. But on Super Bowl Sunday, Hudson's hope is very specific.

"That the Rams win!" Hudson said, with a laugh and a smile.

It's a heartfelt wish from one little guy calling the shots to another.

If you would like to donate to help out Hudson, you can go to gofundme.com/hippotherapy-for-hudson-learning-to-walk.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsCircle of Healthlos angeles ramsnfc championship gameSuper Bowl 53Super Bowlinstagramspecial needs childrenCovinaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
More restaurants adding veggie burger options
New cardio machine claims to give health gains in 9 minutes
Everytable teams up with CSULA to offer healthy, affordable meals
As flu season nears peak, specialists offer best ways to avoid getting sick
More Circle of Health
SPORTS
Dickerson scores 21, leads Washington past USC 75-62
UCLA blows out Washington State 87-67
LeBron James goes through another practice, ruled out for Thursday
Fans gets Super Bowl experience in interactive arena
More Sports
Top Stories
Newsom to decide if Manson follower Van Houten is paroled
Overturned vehicle causes traffic pile-up on WB 118 Fwy in Pacoima
Sheriff Villanueva defends rehiring of accused deputy
Fruit juices may have harmful levels of heavy metals, Consumer Reports says
More restaurants adding veggie burger options
Rideshare drivers hoping to unionize, force companies to improve pay
Llamas survive Camp Fire, surprise owners with baby
Photos show potential persons of interest in 'Empire' actor attack, police say
Show More
SoCal burn areas preparing for more rain
LAPD looking for suspect in West LA armed robberies
Fans gets Super Bowl experience in interactive arena
Suspect seen punching women in DTLA surrenders to police
Female East LA College football player to star in Super Bowl ad
More News