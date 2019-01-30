COVINA, Calif. (KABC) --Even before Los Angeles Rams fan Hudson Leadley was born, he faced insurmountable odds.
"They told us when I was eight months pregnant that his brain was filled with fluid," his mother Melissa said.
Doctors even told Melissa she might want to end her pregnancy.
"They really didn't think he'd make it to birth," she said.
In utero, an amniotic band wrapped around Hudson's head. It destroyed his left eye and caused fluid to build up.
"When he was in the NICU, they told me 'We can't tell you if he'll be able to walk, talk, breathe or do anything on his own,'" Melissa said.
But Hudson proved them wrong.
"He recently did 45 steps, which is the longest he ever walked. And he's doing it!" Melissa said.
On his Instagram page Hudson's Hope, his mom documents the victory, the struggles and the hope the Leadley family has for Hudson, as well as all kids with special needs, to live a full life.
"I need to use this story to inspire other moms," Melissa said. "And let them know that they're not alone."
Two days before the Rams-Saints match-up, a post on Hudson's page about a difficult prosthetic eye-fitting caught the attention of quarterback Jared Goff. He sent Hudson a personal message and get well wishes. But there was something else.
"Let's just say he was good luck for the Rams-Saints game," Melissa said.
And whatever it was it worked because the Rams won the NFC Championship.
"After that game we got a message again from Jared saying, "Thank you Hudson!" Melissa said.
Like his football hero, Hudson fights for every inch. Horse therapy is something therapists say will help Hudson with his motor skills, but his insurance won't cover it so the family has set up a GoFundMe page.
"I want him to walk while the brain is still developing," Melissa said.
His mom hopes for a day when all children with disabilities feel love, support and are treated equally. But on Super Bowl Sunday, Hudson's hope is very specific.
"That the Rams win!" Hudson said, with a laugh and a smile.
It's a heartfelt wish from one little guy calling the shots to another.
If you would like to donate to help out Hudson, you can go to gofundme.com/hippotherapy-for-hudson-learning-to-walk.