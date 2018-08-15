Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Galaxy form: 'We don't even deserve playoffs'

Related Video

Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave a frank reply on Wednesday when asked about the LA Galaxy's chances of reaching the postseason."The way we play now, we don't even deserve playoffs," Ibrahimovic said.The star striker's frustration comes after the Galaxy surrendered two leads to the Colorado Rapids on Tuesday and managed a 2-2 draw."It's very irritating," said Ibrahimovic of his team's missed opportunities to finish off matches."This is the game you kill. The opponent is not better than us, but they are better organized, they play better than us, and they want to play. They're on their toes and they are in the field and playing. We're doing everything opposite."The Swede saw limited scoring chances in Tuesday's draw and remains two shy of achieving 500 goals for his club and international career.Tuesday's stalemate left the Galaxy winless after three matches, having surrendered leads in those contests. They have blown leads in six games this season."It's not good. It's not good defensively," said Galaxy head coach Sigi Schmid on their recent form. "It deals a little bit with mentality, it deals with our organization, it deals with our communication on the field.The Galaxy remain in prime position to make the playoffs, currently sitting fourth in the Western Conference with 37 points and behind the Portland Timbers in goal difference. Both teams are five points behind leaders FC Dallas.Team captain Ashely Cole said his teammates need to fight for "every ball and every tackle.""Maybe we're too soft on each other. We have a lot of experienced players," the former Arsenal and Chelsea defender said. "We have to find a place in the playoffs ... we need to start winning games."