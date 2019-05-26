Squatter at vacant property in Koreatown shot in ankle after confrontation with owner, police say

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was wounded after a shooting at a vacant property in Koreatown Saturday, Los Angeles police said.The shooting was reported at about 4:40 p.m. on the 700 block of South Manhattan Place, according to the LAPD's Olympic Station.A homeowner was checking on his property and encountered at least two squatters inside the property.An altercation transpired between one of the squatters and the owner. The squatter was left shot in the ankle.Investigators said a rifle involved in the shooting was recovered and three people were taken into custody.The injured person was in stable condition and expected to be OK, police said.Police had not determined a motive for the shooting.