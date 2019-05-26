Squatter at vacant property in Koreatown shot in ankle after confrontation with owner, police say

By
KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was wounded after a shooting at a vacant property in Koreatown Saturday, Los Angeles police said.

The shooting was reported at about 4:40 p.m. on the 700 block of South Manhattan Place, according to the LAPD's Olympic Station.

A homeowner was checking on his property and encountered at least two squatters inside the property.

An altercation transpired between one of the squatters and the owner. The squatter was left shot in the ankle.

Investigators said a rifle involved in the shooting was recovered and three people were taken into custody.

The injured person was in stable condition and expected to be OK, police said.

Police had not determined a motive for the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
koreatownlos angeleslos angeles countyshooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News