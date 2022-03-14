pumped

SRV Chicago coaches aspiring young athletes on and off the field

By Justyna Syska
EMBED <>More Videos

Aspiring Chicago athletes coached on and off the field

CHICAGO -- James Graham founded SRV Chicago in 2019 to bridge the gap and level the playing field for local athletes. The non-profit allows these high school students to work out every Sunday for free.

"My goal is to have every guy here have the opportunity to build a mindset of excellence. Leaving here, I want them to go to college. I want them to get their degrees. I want them to live outside the box," Graham said.

Graham, an athlete himself, was a walk-on running back for Illinois State University, where he was offered a scholarship. He then had the opportunity to play for the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

"A lot of these kids want the same opportunities. They want to make it pro. They want to be a part of an elite group that gives them that same mindset that it takes to take it to the next level," he said.

Now, Graham has stepped into the role of father figure and mentor for these young men.

SRV member and high school athlete Ethan Middleton weighed in: "He does give a lot of fatherly like conversations and letting me know like it's rough in the streets, but you've got something you're doing that's productive and makes you want to work, want to strive to be great."

"I'm a reflection of them. I'm from the same community. It gives me an advantage to be relatable and actually understand what they're going through," Graham said.

But it's not just about their game, it's about their success on and off the field.

"My mindset changed a lot, my physique, my speed. Mentally he helps me a lot. He helps me stay off the street as well," said SRV member Malik Elzy.

Graham added, "They can look at me and know they can depend on me to be here, to show up, to give them my best."

For more on SRV Chicago, follow their Instagram @srvacademy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pumpedhigh school sportssportsgood newsfeel goodchicago proudlocalishwls
PUMPED
Aspiring Chicago athletes coached on and off the field
50 women run Disney Half Marathon to honor Title IX anniversary
50 women run Disney Half Marathon to launch new initiative
Meet Muhammad Ali's grandson, Nico Ali
TOP STORIES
Bodycam video: LAPD officer tackles man carrying infant during chase
Business owner in coma after attack in Inglewood
Riverside police searching for mother suspected of abducting her sons
Dolly Parton bows out of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 nominations
California school mask mandate lifted, but not for LAUSD
Deputy fatally shoots man who rammed patrol cars in Palmdale
Pfizer's CEO says 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be needed
Show More
Video shows man flung onto street trying to stop CA car burglary
China orders 51 million into lockdown as COVID surges
PCH reopens in Malibu after driver hits power pole
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as talks end without breakthrough
Police: Suspect who shot homeless men in NYC also wanted in DC
More TOP STORIES News