u.s. & world

School picture day on St. Patrick's Day: What could go wrong? Apparently, the photos

EMBED <>More Videos

School picture day on St. Patrick's Day, what could go wrong?

GREENWOOD, IN. (KABC) -- It sounded like a fun idea: Hold school picture day on St. Patrick's Day.

It turned out, photos of the students at an elementary school in Indiana did not come out the way anyone expected.

The problem? The pictures were shot in front of a green screen background, which are commonly used in films, news and weather reports. The green screen essentially lets you put whatever background images you want.

Since it was St. Patrick's Day, a lot of the kids wore green. So whatever was on the background image, ended up on the kids.

Everyone seemed to get a kick out of it.

RELATED: Reporter's mom crashes his live shot to say 'Hi, baby!' | VIDEO
EMBED More News Videos

WSYX reporter Myles Harris was in the field in Columbus, Ohio, reporting Tuesday when his mom happened to drive by.



"It was kind of hard to explain to him what was happening because he's six, but as soon as he saw all the different options, he was just laughing because it looks like he's a fence or looks like he's a field," parent Amanda Snow said. "So he thought it was really funny."

The principal sent a message home to parents saying, "Don't worry, the photography studio can fix this in post-production."

However, some of the parents said they liked the green screen photos so much, they asked for copies of those, too.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationindianast. patrick's daychildrenschoolnationalu.s. & worldphotofunny photos
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Zelenskyy: Ukraine seeking peace 'without delay' in talks
Witness recounts moments after teen falls to death from free fall ride
Housing market could soon go back to pre-pandemic norms, Zillow says
Much of Shanghai locked down as mass COVID testing begins
TOP STORIES
LIVE: On The Red Carpet After The Awards recaps the Oscars
Chris Rock won't press charges against Will Smith for Oscars slap
SoCal storm on Monday brings rain and potential thunderstorms
See all 2022 Oscars red carpet looks
PHOTOS: Every dress worn by best actress Oscar winners
Zelenskyy: Ukraine seeking peace 'without delay' in talks
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage after joke at wife's expense
Show More
Will Smith Oscars drama shines light on Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia
Stars celebrate end of long awards season at Oscars after-parties
Witness recounts moments after teen falls to death from free fall ride
Oscars 2022: Stars show solidarity with Ukraine on red carpet
Beyoncé opens Academy Awards ceremony as only she can
More TOP STORIES News