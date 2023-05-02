Two students have been hospitalized after they were stabbed during a fight Monday near Los Angeles High School, police said.

At least 2 teens detained in connection with stabbing of 2 students near Los Angeles High School

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least two teenagers have been detained in connection with the stabbing of two students who were attacked by as many as 10 people near Los Angeles High School, police said Tuesday.

Two of the boys in custody are 14 and 17 years old, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said during a Police Commission meeting, adding that they do not attend the school.

The victims, two boys ages 15 and 16, were listed in stable condition at a hospital and are expected to survive.

It was unclear whether a third suspect had been detained in connection with the incident, which occurred about 4:30 p.m. Monday near the school in the 4600 block of Olympic Boulevard in the Mid-Wilshire district.

According to Moore, investigators believe two suspect vehicles were involved in the attack: a black Toyota and a red Cadillac, the latter of which was later taken into police custody.

The 17-year-old boy was detained on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon, a firearm that was recovered from inside a vehicle, the police chief said. Two knives and at least one other handgun were also recovered.

The 10 attackers ranged in age from 15 to 20, police said. Descriptions of the at-large suspects were not available.