2 students seriously injured after being stabbed near Los Angeles High School, fire officials say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two students have been hospitalized after they were reportedly stabbed Monday near Los Angeles High School.

According to the Los Angeles City Fire Department, the two students were rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding and captured a portion of a sidewalk blocked off near the 900 block of Rimpau Boulevard.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.