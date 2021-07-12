Arts & Entertainment

Stagecoach releases 2022 lineup. Here's who's headlining the country music festival

EMBED <>More Videos

Stagecoach releases 2022 lineup

INDIO, Calif. (CNS) -- Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs will headline next year's Stagecoach country music festival, organizers announced Monday.

The annual three-day event at the Empire Polo Club in Indio is slated for April 29-May 1 -- one week after weekend two of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, according to Goldenvoice, the concert promoter for both festivals.

Both Stagecoach and Coachella were postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stagecoach tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Rhett will headline Friday's first night of the festival, which will also feature Brandi Carlile and Ryan Hurd. Underwood will headline Saturday, preceded by Cody Jinks and Jimmie Allen. Sunday's finale is headlined by Combs, but also feature the Black Crowes, Cody Johnson, Smokey Robinson and the Mavericks.



Lil Nas X, Alan Jackson and ZZ Top were initially scheduled to play Stagecoach prior to the pandemic. It was unclear why they were not included in the 2022 festival.

Meanwhile, Coachella is slated for the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24. Lineup information for that festival has not been released.

Pre-sale tickets for Coachella sold out soon after going on sale last month. Goldenvoice said fans can still sign up for the waitlist.

Additional tickets typically go up for sale for Coachella Valley residents closer to the festival dates, but additional information about that process were not announced.

Information about Coachella can be accessed at www.coachella.com.

More information about Stagecoach can be found at www.stagecoachfestival.com.

MORE | Hollywood Bowl's July reopening: No distancing, no proof of vaccination
EMBED More News Videos

Beginning July 3rd, the Hollywood Bowl is making a triumphant comeback following the COVID-19 shutdown. The fan favorite venue will be at full capacity, with food, drink, and security all reflective of its pre-pandemic practices.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentindioriverside countyconcertticketscelebrityfestivalmusic news
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fire guts popular Lake Elsinore biker bar, kills owner's dog
Search underway for suspect in deadly Diamond Bar hit-and-run
Departing Burger King workers leave message: 'We all quit'
Angels' Ohtani makes All-Star history as starting pitcher, batter
$62 million SuperLotto Plus ticket sold in Van Nuys
$50K reward amid search for driver in deadly Harbor City crash
Study: ICE medical personnel often ignored warning signs before deaths
Show More
Cubans take to streets in protests over lack of freedoms and economy
New Glendale museum will be dedicated to culture, history of Armenia
LA County reports more than 3K new COVID cases in 3 days
Trump wins CPAC 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll
Volvo headed for electric future with 2 new battery-powered models
More TOP STORIES News