Standoff between homicide suspect and Hawthorne police prompts lockdown of nearby elementary school

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- A standoff involving a homicide suspect and Hawthorne police on Friday afternoon prompted the lockdown of a nearby elementary school, authorities said.

Uniformed and plainclothes officers descended on an apartment building in the 13900 block of Yukon Avenue, just north of Rosecrans Avenue, where the suspect was barricaded inside.

As of noon, nearby Kit Carson Elementary School was on lockdown as a precaution. The campus is located about two blocks south of the apartment building.

Details of the homicide that the suspect was allegedly connected to were not immediately available.

