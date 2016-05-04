movies

Carrie Fisher describes 'Star Wars' filming in rare 1977 interview

EMBED <>More Videos

LucasFilm teases 'Star Wars' digital release with rare 'lost' 1977 Carrie Fisher interview

Between 1975 and 1978, Charles Lippincott interviewed cast and crew members about their experiences on and off set of Star Wars. Lucasfilm has released a rare 1977 interview with Carrie Fisher discussing filming Star Wars with George Lucas.

On the audio recording, Fisher recalls rehearsing lines as Princess Leia only to have her efforts dashed on set when she realized the sounds of battle would routinely drown out any dialogue that wasn't practically shouted.

"I would memorize my lines, and then wait to see if we were being blown up or not, which we were a lot," she said.

Fisher also discusses Lucas' directing style, and how at first she thought his minimal feedback meant she was "not very good."

"I think maybe Harrison [Ford] told me, that when he didn't talk, that when he didn't say anything, he was getting what he wanted."

Disney is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdistractionmoviesbuzzworthymovie newsdisneylucasfilmtrendingwatercoolerstar wars
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIES
James Bond star Daniel Craig gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Edward James Olmos stresses importance of Latino storytellers
On The Red Carpet Presents Latino Storytellers Spotlight on LALIFF
Meet 'Wilderness' director Andrés Vázquez
TOP STORIES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News