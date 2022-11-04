8 Gifts For the Star Wars Fans in Your Life

Give the gift of the Star Wars Galaxy this holiday season! Whether there's a die-hard fan in your life or you're just looking to treat yourself, you're sure to find an amazing gift in this ultimate Shop Disney Star Wars Gift Guide.

The Force will be with you at playtime with this mega figurine set inspired by the Star Wars saga. Includes a galaxy of 20 fully sculpted figures from the Dark and Light Sides.

Image credit: Shop Disney

Get ready for your rebel missions and galactic adventures with your favorite brew and this mug. Featuring artwork of all of your favorite Star Wars characters and a Darth Vader lid, this mug also lets everyone know you're the ''Greatest in the Galaxy.'

Image credit: Shop Disney

Santa will be delighted when he gets his milk and cookies on this Star Wars plate and glass, after traveling all throughout the galaxy. The plate and milk jar include festive artwork of cuddly Ewoks who are ''Up to Snow Good For the Holidays.''

Image credit: Shop Disney

Sing out ''Yub Nub'' this Yule season alongside this furry Wicket the Ewok plush toy with satin candy cane at hand, and prepare to celebrate Life Day in the Star Wars galaxy.

Image credit: Shop Disney

Give the gift of Disney Magic with The Child Disney Gift Card eGift, so your family and friends can purchase their favorite Disney merchandise.

Image credit: Shop Disney

Centuries before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, in the era of the glorious High Republic, the Jedi are the guardians of peace and justice in the galaxy!

Image credit: Shop Disney

Cross over to the dark side with this Darth Vader crossbody bag by Vera Bradley. The round bag features an embroidered design of the Sith Lord inside a floral pattern, a zip top main compartment and internal slip and zip pockets so you can take over the galaxy in style.

Image credit: Shop Disney

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure you can call your own. It's the most immersive Star Wars story ever created-one where you eat, sleep and live the experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.

Image credit: Disney World

