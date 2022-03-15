localish

'Journey of the Saber' classes connect kids with the Star Wars movie world

By Chris Bollini
EMBED <>More Videos

How to become a real-life Jedi

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Attention Star Wars fans! This Bay Area class teaches kids to harness the power of the Force and transition from padawan to heroic Jedi.

Led by Jedi Master Teryn Kelley, "Journey of the Saber" sessions combine fitness, meditation, and cosplay to build community.

"(We) bring that movie world where they're so fascinated with and turn it into something that they can actually connect with themselves," said Kelley.

Kelley's idea for the course was born in his backyard, and in November 2021, he opened an official training space.

"Me and the kids and my nephew, we got our sabers, and we started implementing more and more stuff to it," explained Kelley. "It was just like, yeah, this needs to be a thing."

Kids and teens start off as Padawans, or apprentice Jedis, and work their way up to becoming Jedi Knights with every class. Saber in hand, padawans learn to master movie-inspired sabering techniques, balance, and positive thinking.

"These kids are mastering themselves, so that in any situation, whether it's frustration at school, frustration at home," began Kelley, "they're able to quickly assess themselves so that they can assess their surroundings as well."

For more information on Journey of the Saber, visit here.

Follow @journeyofthesaber on Instagram for the latest updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa rosakgoworkoutstar warslocalish
LOCALISH
Best friend bakers craft wedding cake masterpieces
How to become a real-life Jedi
Aspiring Chicago athletes coached on and off the field
The Sustainable Farm connects people to food they eat
TOP STORIES
OC school mourning assistant principal who took own life on campus
2 dead, 19 injured in suspected gas leak explosion in Playa del Carmen
Judge blocks release of records related to Bob Saget's death
Fire in San Bernardino County near Oro Grande prompts evacuations
Soldier killed in battle exercise at Fort Irwin
Deputies break up Compton street takeover after crash
Bodycam video: LAPD officer tackles man carrying infant during chase
Show More
3-year-old accidentally kills his mother while playing with gun
Riverside police searching for mother suspected of abducting her sons
China orders 51 million into lockdown as COVID surges
Crews searching for missing hiker near San Gorgonio Mountain
NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei returning to earth on Russian spacecraft
More TOP STORIES News