star wars

'Star Wars' supports 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' star Moses Ingram amid racist hate from fans

And to the trolls? "Y'all weird," Moses Ingram said.
By Stephen Iervolino
EMBED <>More Videos

'Star Wars' official social media accounts defend Moses Ingram

The official social media platforms for the "Star Wars" franchise posted a unified message of support for "Obi-Wan Kenobi" star Moses Ingram after she shared racist comments directed at her online.

"There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don't choose to be a racist," the message, shared to Instagram on Tuesday, began.

"We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva's story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist."

Ingram's video begins with a collection of nasty comments she had received, including claims that she -- or her character, it's unclear -- was a "diversity hire" and that she "won't be loved or remembered for this acting role."

The actress then addresses her followers directly, saying, "Long story short, there are hundreds of those. Hundreds." Aside from the hate, she said the messages of support "mean the world" to her because "there's nothing anybody can do about this" to make it stop.

Ingram said the thing that bothers her the most is the feeling that she should "shut up and take it" or "grin and bear it." To that, Ingram said she is "not built like that."

The Emmy-nominated actress then thanked fans who have stood by her. And to the trolls? "Y'all weird," she said.

"Star Wars" has been plagued by racism within the fandom in recent years after both John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran, stars of the recent sequel trilogy, experienced intense negativity online.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentracismstar wars
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
STAR WARS
'Star Wars Celebration' brings several surprise announcements to fans
Ewan McGregor returns as 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' in Disney+ series
Creativity is key for fans descending on Star Wars convention
Bringing the 'Empire' back with new 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Disney+ series
TOP STORIES
New outdoor watering restrictions take effect in LA
3 suspects brazenly steal beauty products at Cerritos mall: video
SoCal couple arrested for alleged abuse, torture of family members
Disneyland announces new ticket offer for California residents
Both pilots allegedly fall asleep on flight from NYC to Rome
Basketball player, a lead scorer during cancer battle, dies at 22
Congressman Adam Schiff proposes suspending federal gas tax
Show More
Your walking speed could indicate dementia
Texas DPS says teacher closed propped-open door before attack
Downtown LA gas station charges more than $8 a gallon
SoCal nonprofit provides affordable housing for families in need
Woman killed, 2 kids injured in parasailing accident in Florida Keys
More TOP STORIES News