Starbucks to be available for delivery through DoorDash nationwide

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 11:46PM
Most food and drink items on the Starbucks menu will be available for delivery in all 50 states via DoorDash by March.

Starbucks is making it even easier to satisfy your caffeine cravings.

The coffee giant is now partnering with DoorDash for deliveries in all 50 states.

Starbucks has been testing the delivery option in several markets over the past year but expects to expand to the entire country by March.

Both food and drinks, nearly everything on the Starbucks menu, will be available to customers ordering with DoorDash. Orders can be customized with the ability to choose, for example, syrup, milk and espresso roasts.

The company also already offers delivery through Uber Eats.

