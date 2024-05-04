Starbucks' summer menu to include boba-inspired drinks

Starbucks is set to introduce boba-inspired drinks as part of the chain's new summer lineup of beverages.

CEO Laxman Narasimhan mentioned the addition of boba-style pearls to its drinks during the company's earnings call on Tuesday. The new items will make their debut next week.

More details about the drinks were not immediately released.

Narasimhan said Starbucks will try to boost U.S. store traffic this summer with new drinks, including the brand's first energy beverage. Later this year Starbucks plans to introduce sugar-free customization options for most of its beverages, another effort to draw in customers.

After a successful pilot, the company plans to start offering overnight service in many markets, Narasimhan said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.