Starbucks store in Studio City removes customer seating over 'safety concerns'

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Starbucks store in Studio City has removed its seating for customers due to "safety concerns."

A sign on the door of the store, located on Ventura Boulevard and Vineland Avenue, says it's a temporary move. It's not clear what sparked the decision or how long seating would be unavailable.

Eyewitness News reached out to Starbucks for a comment, as well as L.A. City Councilmember Nithya Raman, who oversees the area.

The move follows the closure of six other Starbucks locations across Southern California last year when the company said crime, vagrancy and vandalism in and around those stores was creating an unsafe environment for employees and customers.

The stores that closed were:

- Santa Monica & Westmount, West Hollywood

- Hollywood & Western, Los Angeles

- 1st & Los Angeles (Doubletree), Los Angeles

- Hollywood & Vine, Hollywood

- Ocean Front Walk & Moss, Santa Monica

- 2nd & San Pedro, downtown Los Angeles