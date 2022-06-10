New East LA College program awards formerly incarcerated, homeless with certificate and job

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- After facing obstacles like drug addiction, being homeless or being in prison for over 30 years, a group of students gathered for a new chapter in their lives. On Thursday, they gathered for a graduation ceremony at East Los Angeles College after completing an employment training program. They now also have jobs."Because when I was ready to give it all up, commit suicide from being a gang member and going through a lot of things in my life, I said, 'I can't let them win,'" said Chavelle Clophia, a program graduate. "So, I thank this program for helping me realize that my past, I can accept it and it can be used to help someone else someone find their way out of the dark."This is part of an L.A. County program called Careers for a Cause, Social Services Employment Training Program. It started in 2019 and it's offered at three different community colleges. This year it's the first time East L.A. College offered the program."I'm going to continue to move forward. I am not going to give up. Just how I was a fighter in the streets, I am going to be a fighter in my education and in my career," said Jeanette Manriquez, a program graduate.One of the graduates was Jose Alejandro Zuniga. A year ago, Zuniga was sleeping in the streets of Watts and was addicted to drugs."I was arrested and in jail is when I had an epiphany," said Zuniga.Zuniga's mother, Aime Zunigam, watched the graduation ceremony."I'm very excited very proud of him. I'm glad that now he knows he sees himself how I see him, special and with a purpose," Aime Zuniga said.Careers for a Cause is adding a fourth location, this time at Pierce College.Anyone who would like more info can reach out to this email: Vartanlm@elac.edu