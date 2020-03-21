Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Stater Bros. issues temporary $2 wage increase for employees

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Southern California grocery chain Stater Bros. announced it will temporarily raise its employees wages in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The San Bernardino-based company said the wage increase would be $2 for all of the company's hourly employees beginning Monday, March 23.

The company said the employees would receive the wage increase for four weeks.

Stater Bros. is one of the latest companies to announce it would temporarily boost its employees wages amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, retailer Target said Friday that it would raise wages by $2 an hour at least through May 2. Target's 20,000 store team leads will receive bonuses up to $1,500 in April.

In the press release, Stater Bros. CEO Pete Van Helden said, in part, "Our employees are committed to helping our community during this difficult time. They are working long hours, and some have even forfeited vacations and days off to be there for our customers. We couldn't be prouder of our team working together to support our customers and communities."
