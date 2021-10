'We're serious': Statewide school walkout planned Monday to protest CA's student vaccine mandate

EMBED >More News Videos California will soon require all students in both public and private schools to get the COVID-19 vaccine once the shot is fully authorized by the FDA.

SAN FRANCISCO (KABC) -- Children will be at the center of a statewide protest on Monday as parents and teachers push back against California's vaccine mandate for students.Organizers are calling for parents to keep their children home or pull them from class as a form of protest against Gov. Gavin Newsom's COVID vaccine mandate Local students and teachers expected to join the walkout, including some at the Bonita Unified School District in San Dimas, where a protest was set to start at 8 a.m.California schoolchildren who attend in-person will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, once its fully approved. Enforcement could begin as early as January, but more likely in July."We know that if our children stay home from school that that will impact the funding that schools will get for that day," said parent Babe Prieto, who supports the walkout. "And we want them to know that we're serious about not being forced to vaccinate our children."Other parents argue students are already required to get immunized for ten other serious diseases in order to attend school in California."You typically sign an agreement when your child attends any public school here in the United States that your child will be vaccinated," said Oakland parent Michael Avila. "And there's typically a list of vaccinations/immunizations that your child is required to have.""It disappoints me that people are continuing to not take the vaccine seriously," said San Mateo County Supervisor Dave Canepa. "As a parent, you want to make sure that your kid is in a safe school setting.""Please realize that this vaccine is not a slam dunk," said Prieto, who told ABC7 News he is not "anti-vax" and supports other more established immunizations for schoolchildren. "You can still get the disease. You can still pass the disease."In California, 85% of eligible residents having now received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, a statistic Governor Newsom credits with getting the state to the lowest 7-day case rate in the country.