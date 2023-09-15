Search warrant served at Studio City home linked to alleged doctor impersonator

Stephan Gevorkian, 44, allegedly impersonated a doctor and practiced medicine on thousands of patients, including treating people with serious medical conditions such as cancer.

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities served a search warrant Thursday at a home in Studio City as part of an investigation into a man accused of impersonating a doctor.

Stephan Gevorkian, 44, faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification. He allegedly impersonated a doctor and practiced medicine on thousands of patients, including treating people with serious medical conditions such as cancer.

The mansion on Mountcastle Drive just off of Wrightwood Drive was swarmed by officers, who were seen combing through the property.

"I've never seen anything like this," said Amy Maglieri, who was shocked to see the large police response. "It's a very quiet street ... Everyone's really private. It was crazy. Woke up to take my daughter to school, there was a helicopter and then police cars everywhere. I saw by the house there was like 30 to 40 policeman ... going into the house."

Officers also served a search warrant at Pathways Medical in Toluca Lake, where Gevorkian practiced medicine on thousands of people. The facility conducts blood tests on patients, advises them, and offers treatment for serious conditions like cancer.

Clarissa Ramos told Eyewitness News her father, Victor Ramos, was a longtime patient of Gevorkian's. He passed away from stage four cancer earlier this year.

"Off that blood work, he told my dad what he needs to eat, how his diet should be, what he's allowed to do vitamins, high dosage vitamin C and so forth," explained Clarissa. "So he based his whole treatment off of what this doctor said ... It sounded like he knew what he was talking about. He made me feel at ease. He was like, 'Don't worry. Here's my cell phone number. Text me at any time so I can help you out with your dad.'"

But Clarissa said her father's main cancer doctor became concerned when the diet Gevorkian put him on made him malnourished.

"I just think it's insane now to know that he's a fraud," she said.

ABC7 reached out to Gevorkian's attorney for a statement on Thursday's search warrant but has not received a response.

The DA's office asks anyone who believes they've been a victim in this case to call the Consumer Protection hotline at (213)257-2465.

The Medical Board of California says there are resources available for people who would like to check the credentials of their healthcare professional.

