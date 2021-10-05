Personal Finance

California stimulus checks: State to begin distributing $480M in pandemic recovery funds this week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- The state of California is expected to send another round of stimulus payments this week.

The first batch of checks could arrive by Tuesday, according to the state's Franchise Tax Board.

This round will distribute about $480 million to qualifying people who make under $75,000 in adjusted gross income.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office estimates that nearly two-thirds of Californians are eligible for a check under the state's pandemic recovery fund.

"For most Californians who qualify, you do not need to do anything to receive the stimulus payment other than file your 2020 tax return," according to a statement on the Tax Board's website.
