Stimulus check update: IRS announces new push to get people their payments

Many parents were supposed to get an additional $500 per child from the government. But some moms ABC7 spoke with said they didn't receive a dime for their children.
According to the IRS website, parents who qualify for the extra $500 per child are urged to use the IRS.gov non-filers tool starting Aug. 15 through Sept. 30 to enter information on their qualifying children.
"Those eligible to provide this information include people with qualifying children who receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Railroad Retirement benefits and Veterans Affairs Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefits and did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019," the IRS said.
The IRS expects the catch-up payments will be issued by mid-October.
If you didn't receive a stimulus check for yourself, and you're not required to file taxes, the IRS said people in this group should also use the non-filers' tool, but they need to act by Oct. 15 to receive their payment this year.
"Anyone who misses the Oct. 15 deadline will need to wait until next year and claim it as a credit on their 2020 federal income tax return," the IRS announced.
"IRS employees have been working non-stop to deliver more than 160 million Economic Impact Payments in record time. We have coordinated outreach efforts with thousands of community-based organizations and have provided materials in more than two dozen languages," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. "Given the extremely high demand for EIP assistance, we have continued to prioritize and increase resource allocations to eligible individuals, including those who may be waiting on some portion of their payment. To help with this, we are allocating additional IRS resources to ensure eligible recipients receive their full payments during this challenging time."
For more information, visit the IRS.gov website.