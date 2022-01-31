Stockton fire captain dies after being shot while battling fire, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. -- Authorities say a Stockton fire captain died after being shot while battling a fire on Monday morning.Stockton police say fire crews responded to a dumpster fire near Aurora and Washington Streets around 4:45 am.The fire was spreading to a nearby building. Officials say shots were fired as crews worked to stop the flames, and 47-year-old Stockton Fire Captain Max Fortuna was hit.Fortuna was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.The Stockton fire chief said Fortuna was a veteran of the department who leaves behind a wife and two children.Officers detained a 67-year-old man at the scene. A firearm was also recovered in the area.Homicide detectives are now working to determine what led up to the shooting.