LAPD attempts to track down owners of stolen art that went missing for more than 25 years

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dozens of valuable paintings and collectibles were recently recovered by Los Angeles police.

"It feels like a museum," said Capt. Lillian Carranza of the LAPD.

Some of the items date back hundreds of years. Others are more recent, works including "The Bullring" by Pablo Picasso and a lithograph by Joan Miro.

There are also signed presidential collectibles. It's a remarkable story of stolen items that were missing for more than 25 years.

"They weren't stored properly if you go by the way art is normally stored, so some of them are slightly damaged," Det. Mel Vergara said.

Police are still trying to figure out how much they are all worth. But they do know that one that was stolen back in 1992 was worth $60,000 at that time.

Officials say back in the early 90s there were a number of robberies in the West L.A. area. The thieves would wait until a homeowner was away and then steal the artwork. They did arrest two people decades ago, but the artwork was not recovered.

In June of this year an art house received a few paintings and suspected they were stolen. They called the LAPD and after an investigation they served search warrants on four warehouses.

"A lot of them were stored in separate storage areas. One in Orange County and a couple in Los Angeles County," said Vergara.

Now they are trying to figure out who they belong to.

"This is very important to us and very important to the families, the victim who lost this art," Carranza says.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyarttheft
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battling brush fire in IE community La Cresta
VIDEO: Victorville suspect hits deputy, opens fire during altercation
Hollywood Hills man arrested in connection to Mac Miller's death
Cellphone video shows inside of Conception dive boat
Santa Barbara boat fire investigation to take more than a year
Boyfriend charged in suspected murder of missing Monrovia woman
San Francisco calls NRA a 'domestic terrorist organization'
Show More
Migrant children separated from parents experience emotional trauma
$50K reward offered after 18-year-old fatally shot in Santa Ana
20 dead, Bahamas remains stunned after Hurricane Dorian
Dodger players, Mayor Garcetti visit Skid Row Learning Center
15 people become American citizens before Dodgers game
More TOP STORIES News