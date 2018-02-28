Stolen-car suspect crashes into vehicle after high-speed chase in Mid-City

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A stolen vehicle suspect was taken into custody after crashing his vehicle into the back of another car and spinning out of control in Mid-City Tuesday night.

It initially started as a following, authorities said. But when the suspect pulled over in Beverly Hills at La Cienega and Wilshire Boulevards, he chose not to comply and soon fled from the scene.

The suspect began traveling at speeds as high as 70 mph, swerving and moving through traffic. After a short time, the suspect crashed into the back of another vehicle at Crenshaw and Wilshire boulevards.

The impact of the crash sent the other vehicle spinning into the intersection and the chase suspect careened onto a nearby sidewalk. A photographer who was along the sidewalk ran away as the speeding vehicles veered toward him.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody.

It was unclear if the other driver was injured in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.
