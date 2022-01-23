Dog owner says pet left at Orange County grooming salon was stolen by employee; reward offered

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- An Orange County man is pleading for the public's help finding his beloved dog reportedly stolen by his pet's groomer.

Keian Vahedy says when he went to pick up his 5-year-old Maltese Furley from Pawradise Grooming in Yorba Linda, he was told the dog was stolen by an employee who only worked at the business for two days. The employee took the dog and never returned.

Vahedy and his family blame the business. They say the grooming shop apparently didn't check the employee's background or verify his information.

Vahedy is now offering a $5,000 reward - no questions asked. He calls his dog "the light of his life."

Anyone with information can contact the Orange County Sheriff's Department. People can also reach out with tips on Instagram.

