Stolen hearse found after pursuit on 110 Freeway in LA

By and ABC7.com staff
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A hearse stolen from outside of a church was found after it crashed in a pursuit on a Southern California freeway Thursday morning.

A pursuit began around 7:35 a.m. after someone called police reporting they saw the stolen vehicle. The chase ended about 15 minutes later, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The vehicle could be seen damaged on the 110 Freeway near Vernon Avenue after the pursuit.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies began searching for the hearse after it was stolen from outside St. Anthony's Church on Rosemead Boulevard just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday.



St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church was holding a prayer service called a Trisagion Wednesday evening, often held the night before a funeral in the Greek Orthodox tradition. A funeral was scheduled for the morning.

Officials, however, say the woman's body that was stolen was not associated with the service, but was in a mortuary vehicle that happened to be stopping by the church at the same time. The mortuary attendant was bringing a body inside the church, while another was in the vehicle that was left parked outside.

It was unclear if there was a body inside the vehicle after the pursuit ended.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
