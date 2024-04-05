Spring storm brings rain, cold temps, snow and hail to the Southland

This video by Penny Weins shows hail pummeling a Temecula home during a Friday storm that brought rain, cold temperatures and snow to the Southland.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Another spring storm brought chilly temperatures, rain, snow and hail to Southern California Friday.

SoCal residents reported hail falling in their neighborhood. One video shows the tiny-sized ice balls peppering Loyola High School in Los Angeles.

Two other videos captured hail coming down in a Temecula neighborhood.

This video captured by Tom Peck shows hail falling on Loyola High School in Los Angeles during a Friday storm bringing rain, cold temperatures and snow to the Southland.

This video by Kenton Crowley shows hail coming down in a Temecula neighborhood during a storm on Friday.

The storm is expected to move through the region quickly, however, there could still be thunderstorms.

A winter storm warning will be in effect until 11 p.m. Friday in the San Gabriel Mountains and the 14 Freeway corridor, with forecasters predicting possible accumulations of 10 inches above 6,000 feet, 3 to 6 inches as low as 5,000 feet and 3 inches at 3,000 feet -- all accompanied by winds gusting up to 45 mph.

A less severe winter weather advisory will be in effect until 11 p.m. Friday for the Antelope Valley foothills and the 5 Freeway corridor. Those areas could receive up to 3 inches of snow.

City News Service contributed to this report.