Messy cleanup: 40,000 pounds of storm trash collected since February, county says

L.A. County has prevented trash from flowing into the ocean by using a device called "The Interceptor," which sits at the mouth of the Ballona Creek near Marina del Rey.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Could too much rain cause more pollutant problems? It's definitely something to keep an eye on as Southern California prepares for yet another storm.

The wet conditions have caused sinkholes and toppled tress, but all the rain is also sending more pollutants into the ocean.

"I think the amount of rainfall that we have had this season is unprecedented, and that means the amount of material that gets carried through the system is also unprecedented," said Phyllis Grifman, the executive director of the USC Sea Grant program.

Plus, the last three months in Southern California have been pretty wet.

For example, in the LAX area, there's been nearly 16 inches of rain in the first three months of the year, the most since at least 2018.

"The storms that we are having now are still putting out a lot of pollutants into the coastal ocean, especially particular matter, trash and of more concern are microplastics," said Grifman.

One way Los Angeles County has prevented more trash from flowing into the ocean is with the latest device called "The Interceptor," which sits at the mouth of the Ballona Creek near Marina del Rey. It has collected trash since October 2022.

According to the county, since then, it captured nearly 122,000 pounds of trash. Of that load, 40,000 pounds of trash was captured from February to today.

"It's an unprecedented season, but I don't think it's going to be the only season like this because of global warming and these atmospheric rivers," said Grifman.