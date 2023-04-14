SoCal hepatitis A case linked to recalled strawberries sold at Costco, Trader Joe's, officials say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County health officials have identified a case of hepatitis A linked to a recall of frozen strawberries sold at Costco, Trader Joe's and other stores.

A nationwide recall was issued last month for the organic strawberries that were traced to supplies provided in 2022 by farms in Baja, Mexico, according to the FDA.

Nationwide, there have been seven illnesses linked to the recalled strawberries including two hospitalizations, but none have been fatal according to the FDA.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and dark urine.

The strawberries were sold under a variety of store-brand names, including the Kirkland Signature brand sold by Costco and the Trader Joe's store brand.

Officials confirm the strawberries were distributed to stores in the Los Angeles area.

To identify if you may have purchased the recalled strawberries, see specific recalled-product information here:

Information from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is available here.

Any consumer who purchased the affected strawberries should not consume them and should either throw them out or return them to the store.

Anyone who did consume them within the last two weeks and has not been vaccinated against hepatitis A should consult with a healthcare professional about preventative treatment.