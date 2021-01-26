'Street takeover' video shows car racers performing dangerous burnouts at intersection in West LA

WEST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's a neighborhood under siege by street racers -- and West Los Angeles residents say "sideshows" or "takeovers" happen almost every Sunday night.

Dramatic video recorded at the corner of Pico Boulevard and Bundy Drive shows a recent such incident: a roving mob of street racers move into an intersection, shut it down, and perform dangerous maneuvers.

One division of the Los Angeles Police Department said it does not have the resources to stop the takeovers alone.

2 injured after Tacoma police vehicle drives through crowd at street race
A Tacoma Police Department officer struck pedestrians Saturday evening while he and other officers were trying to clear a scene involving as many as 100 people.


A street racing task force is working to combat the violent scenes.

Neighbors say they fear a tragedy will happen if it goes unchecked.
