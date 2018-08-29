Street racing is suspected after a car smashed into the front of a FedEx store in Studio City on Wednesday.The crash happened near Laurel Canyon and Ventura boulevards just before 3:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles police.Authorities said the vehicle lost control, possibly as a result of street racing.The driver took off in another vehicle after the crash, police said. Cameras were rolling as several people -- believed to be the driver and his passengers - left.One person inside the store was transported to the hospital with complaints of pain.The hit-and-run collision is under investigation.