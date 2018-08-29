Possible street racing suspect sought after car smashes into Studio City FedEx store

A possible street racing crash early Wednesday sent a car smashing into the front of a FedEx store in Studio City.

By ABC7.com staff
STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Street racing is suspected after a car smashed into the front of a FedEx store in Studio City on Wednesday.

The crash happened near Laurel Canyon and Ventura boulevards just before 3:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles police.

Authorities said the vehicle lost control, possibly as a result of street racing.

The driver took off in another vehicle after the crash, police said. Cameras were rolling as several people -- believed to be the driver and his passengers - left.

One person inside the store was transported to the hospital with complaints of pain.

The hit-and-run collision is under investigation.
