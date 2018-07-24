Fiery street sweeper explosion blows out nearby windows in LA, driver escapes

Following the explosion, the driver had to climb through the flames to get out of the vehicle as the fire reportedly singed the hair on his arms. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The driver of a street sweeper barely escaped after his vehicle caught fire and exploded Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The incident occurred along Beverly Boulevard in the Fairfax District.

Following the explosion, the driver had to climb through the flames to get out of the vehicle as the fire reportedly singed the hair on his arms.

The fire began when a natural gas canister under the street sweeper exploded, officials said.

The force of the blast blew out windows at a nearby pet store.
