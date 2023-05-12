Pico Rivera to fine street takeover spectators, confiscate vehicles under new ordinance

The City of Pico Rivera is moving forward with an ordinance that would fine street takeover spectators and confiscate vehicles involved.

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) -- On Tuesday, the Pico Rivera city council passed an ordinance to stop street takeovers from happening in the city.

The city's proposed ordinance would penalize spectators and those involved with a $2,000 fine.

"That's making a bold statement that they are partnering with law enforcement agencies to say that we are supporting you in what you do and we are going to increase the consequences for doing this type of illegal activity," said Captain Jodi Hutak with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department station in Pico Rivera.

Along with the fine, spectators would also face a misdemeanor charge. Plus, law enforcement would be able to confiscate the car involved.

"This would also deal with the issues regarding property damage in our city streets as well as some of our residence," said City Manager Steve Carmona.

The ordinance will go into effect early this summer.

"It's needed. As you can see, it's increased. Social media makes it very difficult for us to monitor. So we need to send a strong message and that is don't do this our community," said Carmona.

