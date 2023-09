Yet another street takeover occurred at a South Los Angeles intersection overnight, and one person was hospitalized after a car crash nearby.

Police respond to South LA street takeover and nearby crash

The wreck happened near West Imperial Highway and South Figueroa Street around 12:15 a.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video from the scene shows one of the cars involved in the collision completely flipped over.

No arrests have been made.