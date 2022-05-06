Dozens flee after police arrive to shut down street takeover in the San Fernando Valley - Video

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two street takeovers in the San Fernando Valley were shut down by police Thursday night.AIR7 HD was over the scene as Los Angeles police swooped in to shut down one such incident in Granada Hills just before 11:20 p.m.Video showed dozens of people running from the area and others taking off in their cars as soon as officers arrived.Earlier in the night, LAPD and the California Highway Patrol busted a street takeover in Sun Valley near the intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon.At least 60 people had been racing and drifting when the first police units showed up, police said.Drivers in that incident also scattered and left eight cars stranded at the scene. Fifteen people were detained in connection with the street takeover, police said.