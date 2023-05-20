1 person shot following another series of illegal street takeovers in South Los Angeles, police say

One person was shot following another series of overnight illegal street takeovers in South Los Angeles.

According to police, more than 40 vehicles were reportedly involved in a takeover that took over the area near Western Avenue and 120th Street, close to the 105 Freeway.

The second takeover happened near Gage and Hooper avenues, just east of the 110 Freeway, and ended in a shooting.

Police said the victim - who was not identified - was sent to a nearby hospital. His or her condition is unknown.

Investigators located the shooting suspect's vehicle but so far, no arrests have been made.

On Thursday, the California Highway Patrol along with local law enforcement agencies announced the launch of a new campaign, warning people of the dangers of street racing just as the latest "Fast & Furious" film hit theaters.

"We are engaging in a strong education and enforcement campaign with the goal of keeping all who use California's roadways safe by encouraging others to make good choices behind the wheel," said CHP in a statement.