Body mapping reveals your body's strengths, weakness in 30 seconds

By performing three squats with arms raised overhead, new technology can detect strengths and weaknesses in the body.

Created in partnership with TRX Training and Physmodo the machine targets detection in symmetry, mobility, activation and posture.

It is used at gyms and stretch boutiques like StretchLab to show clients their fitness baseline and later on for progress. See the story above for more!
